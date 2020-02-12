AccuWeather: Nice and Mild Today, Near Record Warmth This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine will mix with occasional high clouds today. Winds are light. We get an unseasonably mild high of 68.
TONIGHT: A few clouds will pop up at times. Winds remain light. We have cool overnight lows, but not too bad with Philadelphia dipping to 52 and some chillier suburbs in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Look for sunshine for the most part with another surge of mild air bumping our high up to 72.
SATURDAY: An amazing ridge of high pressure holds strong, giving us a delightful, mostly sunny start to the weekend with a warm high of 74. The record high in Philadelphia is 76 in 1938.
SUNDAY: It's a repeat: mostly sunny and warm. The high is 74. The record is 78, set in 1975.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still very mild for November with a high of 72. The record is 78, set in 1975.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A shower is possible late in the day or evening. The high slides to 70, but that's still well above average.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high is still above average: 70.
THURSDAY: It's rather cloudy with more showers possible. The high cools to 64.
