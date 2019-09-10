AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, hot and humid Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will tend to give way to increased sunshine today. It's seasonably warm and only a little humid. The high is 84. At the Shore: The high is 80 with a moderate risk of rip currents in the ocean again today.
TONIGHT: We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies and humidity will rise a bit overnight. The low is 66.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we see the return of hotter, more humid air. A night time thunderstorm is possible, especially in northern areas. The high is 91. The heat index climbs into the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: This is another humid and very warm day. We have partial sunshine with a pop-up thunderstorm or shower around through the day as a front inches its way through the region. The high is 89.
FRIDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds will break for some sun and it's cooler and more comfortable with a high of just 74.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and the humidity rises again. There's also the chance of an afternoon, pop-up thunderstorm in spots. The high climbs to 84.
SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It may still be a bit humid. The high is 86.
MONDAY: We have partly sunny skies. It's still warm with a high of 87.
TUESDAY: Look for continued warmth and partly sunny skies. The high: 86.
