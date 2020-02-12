AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, humid and stormy Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for a mix of sunshine and high clouds again today with light winds and low humidity. The high is 79. It's another great, late-spring day.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase and a few showers are possible before dawn. The low is a mild 62. It may feel a bit more humid.
THURSDAY: A warm front lifts through in the morning, sparking some isolated downpours and a few thunderstorms. It will also become more humid with dewpoints in the mid 60s, shy of oppressive levels, but high enough to make things feel fairly muggy, especially if you're outside exerting yourself. We'll likely see a lull in the action during the midday and early afternoon hours with nothing more than a spotty, light shower around. Late in the afternoon and evening, a second chunk of instability arrives and this fires up a second round of downpours and thunderstorms. This time, the storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts possible. Also, with the ground saturated from this past weekend's downpours and storms, there's a threat of localized flooding. Storms on Thursday could produce a quick 1" of rainfall. The high is 77.
FRIDAY: This is another warm and humid day with clouds, some sunshine and another possible shower or thunderstorm (although overall, it's probably a less-active day than what we're getting on Thursday). Our high climbs to 81.
SATURDAY: The weekend is looking warm and humid. On Saturday, look for plenty of sunshine. New model runs are suggesting a dry day, but it's still muggy with a high of 86.
SUNDAY: We have another round of abundant sunshine, but it's hot and still humid with a high of 90.
MONDAY: This looks like an extremely hot and humid day. Look for plenty of sunshine. The high climbs to 93, but with high humidity in place, it will probably feel like the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: This day could mark our first heat wave of the season (three straight days of 90 or higher). It will depend on whether we get that 90 on Sunday. We'll have partly sunny skies and a hot and humid high of 92.
WEDNESDAY: Even if we don't get our first official heat wave by Tuesday, we'll almost certainly have it by Wednesday. Look for a partly sunny afternoon with another hot and humid high of 92.
