AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, mainly dry weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly sunny skies again today with a few clouds developing later in the afternoon. Humidity is still relatively low. The high is a warm 88.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear overnight and it's another comfortable evening with temperatures falling through the 80s and into the upper 70s. The overnight low is 69 in Philadelphia with a few suburbs dropping to the low 60s by dawn.

SATURDAY: Look for a warm, but fairly nice start to the weekend. Sun will mix with occasional clouds. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. It will be slightly more humid, but not too uncomfortable. The high rises to about 89.

SUNDAY: We're back to mostly sunny skies and it's only moderately humid. However, it will be a bit hotter with a high of 92.

MONDAY: Hotter and more humid weather returns with partly sunny skies, a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon and evening and a sticky high of 94.

TUESDAY: Our hot and humid weather continues with another shower or thunderstorm possible and a hot high around 93.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid with another thunderstorm possible in some neighborhoods. The high eases a bit to 89.

THURSDAY: The warm and humid beat goes on. Look for another sticky day with a spotty storm and a high around 86.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sunshine. It's warm with another thunderstorm around. The high is 86.

