Weather

AccuWeather: Nice Finish To The Week And Start Of The Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a warm and humid with some isolated downpours as a cold front moved through. Ahead of the front, the high in Philadelphia hit 86. But, cooler air is in the way.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with dropping humidity. Low 68.

FRIDAY: High pressure heads into New England and sends the start of a spectacular stretch our way. It is mainly sunny and far less humid. High 81.

SATURDAY: It can be summed up in one word: beautiful. High 82.

SUNDAY: We start with sunshine, but clouds increase through the day with some showers developing to the south. It's looking great for the Philly Pride Parade. High 79.

MONDAY: We start our work week with another change. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in with a warm front. High 79.

TUESDAY: It stays unsettled, with lingering showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the morning. High 80

WEDNESDAY: It looks partly sunny and dry. High 78.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 80.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 2 sought in stabbing of McDonald's employee in Philly
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
4 arrested after robbery at Brookhaven Walgreens
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Police search for armed Fishtown robbery suspects
Sources: Some Philly police officers on leave over social media posts
Sen. Chris Coons honors Delaware D-Day veteran
Show More
4 Ridley High School seniors end school year on "positive note"
Another device found in relation to explosions in Northampton Co.
Man on mission to try every cheesesteak in the tri-state area
West Point cadet dead, 21 hurt after cargo truck overturns
Police: Man shoots ex-girlfriend then himself in murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News