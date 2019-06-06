PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a warm and humid with some isolated downpours as a cold front moved through. Ahead of the front, the high in Philadelphia hit 86. But, cooler air is in the way.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with dropping humidity. Low 68.
FRIDAY: High pressure heads into New England and sends the start of a spectacular stretch our way. It is mainly sunny and far less humid. High 81.
SATURDAY: It can be summed up in one word: beautiful. High 82.
SUNDAY: We start with sunshine, but clouds increase through the day with some showers developing to the south. It's looking great for the Philly Pride Parade. High 79.
MONDAY: We start our work week with another change. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in with a warm front. High 79.
TUESDAY: It stays unsettled, with lingering showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the morning. High 80
WEDNESDAY: It looks partly sunny and dry. High 78.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 80.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Nice Finish To The Week And Start Of The Weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News