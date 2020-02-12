AccuWeather: Nice Memorial Day, Even Warmer Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will give way to increasing sunshine as we move through Memorial Day with partly sunny skies through most of the afternoon. Winds are very light. The high is a pleasant and patriotic 76.
TONIGHT: Clouds gather, but it stays dry and mild with an overnight low of 61.
TUESDAY: Early clouds give way to a partly sunny, pleasant afternoon. It's also a bit warmer with a high of 82.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warm. The high hits 80.
THURSDAY: It begins to feel even more like summer with a rise in humidity and a chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Clouds mix with sun through most of the day. The high is 82.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely. It's still warm and humid with more showers and thunderstorms likely. The high creeps up to 83.
SATURDAY: We have a partly sunny start to the weekend with a left over shower or thunderstorm possible. It's still warm and somewhat humid with a high of 79.
SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity drops and we get a nice, pleasant afternoon with a high of 78.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected with a high of 75.
