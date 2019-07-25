AccuWeather: Nice Stretch Of Summer Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another day of mostly sunny skies with a seasonable high of 87 degrees and dew points in the 50s.
TONIGHT: This is another clear and comfortable night with overnight lows dipping to 67 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: It's still sunny and warm with low humidity and a high around 88.
SATURDAY: Look for a warm, but fairly nice start to the weekend. Sun will mix with occasional clouds. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. It will be slightly more humid, but not too uncomfortable. The high rises to about 89.
SUNDAY: We're back to mostly sunny skies, according to the latest model trends. It's only moderately humid, but a bit hotter with a high of 91.
MONDAY: Hotter and more humid weather returns with partly sunny skies, a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon and evening and a sticky high of 94.
TUESDAY: Our hot and humid weather continues with another shower or thunderstorm possible and another high around 94.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid with another thunderstorm possible in some neighborhoods. The high eases a bit to 89.
THURSDAY: The warm and humid beat goes on. Look for another sticky day with a spotty storm and a high around 86.
