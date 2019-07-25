Weather

AccuWeather: Nice Stretch Of Summer Weather

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another day of mostly sunny skies with a seasonable high of 87 degrees and dew points in the 50s.

TONIGHT: This is another clear and comfortable night with overnight lows dipping to 67 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: It's still sunny and warm with low humidity and a high around 88.

SATURDAY: Look for a warm, but fairly nice start to the weekend. Sun will mix with occasional clouds. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. It will be slightly more humid, but not too uncomfortable. The high rises to about 89.

SUNDAY: We're back to mostly sunny skies, according to the latest model trends. It's only moderately humid, but a bit hotter with a high of 91.

MONDAY: Hotter and more humid weather returns with partly sunny skies, a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon and evening and a sticky high of 94.

TUESDAY: Our hot and humid weather continues with another shower or thunderstorm possible and another high around 94.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid with another thunderstorm possible in some neighborhoods. The high eases a bit to 89.

THURSDAY: The warm and humid beat goes on. Look for another sticky day with a spotty storm and a high around 86.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several injured in Sea Isle City deck collapse
Police: Elderly woman abducted, robbed in West Norriton Township
15-year-old shot and killed in Atlantic City
Upper Darby thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars
Body of man found in abandoned house in Philadelphia
Townsends Inlet Bridge reopens Thursday night
Eagles take field for training camp
Show More
Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson says deal brings some justice
Man arrested after TSA workers find loaded gun at Newark airport
Owner says restaurant has suffered because of road detour
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Cobbs Creek motorcycle crash leaves driver in critical condition
More TOP STORIES News