Weather

AccuWeather: Nice Sunday, but some Labor Day storms possible

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AccuWeather: Meteorologist Chris Sowers says another nice day is on the way. Watch for a passing shower or thunderstorm on Labor Day.

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds, some sun. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon, mainly west of the city. High 83.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Becoming slightly more humid. Lows 63-68.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. There will be some sunny breaks, but there could also be a shower or thunderstorm around as well. High 85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and sticky. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90. Heat index 93.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 71.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Watching Dorian's moisture as the storm passes by to our east. High 73.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, comfortable. High 79.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian now a Category 5 storm with 160mph winds
At least 5 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
Made in America festival kicks off Labor Day weekend in Philly
Man dies in house blaze in Germantown; his dog found by his side
2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting in city's Feltonville section
49th annual reunion of Marines in the Battle of Okinawa held in Philly
Eagles waive top 2 leading rushers from 2018
Show More
First responders Back to School Extravaganza in SW Philadelphia
Rapper 50 Cent gives out backpacks to Camden students
Crime Fighters: Who killed Eric Miller?
Police investigate fatal crash in Cobbs Creek
9-year-old-boy shot while playing basketball in Kingsessing
More TOP STORIES News