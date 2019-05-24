Accuweather: Nice Today, Mainly Nice This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our broken line of gusty storms is gone and we have plenty of sunshine today with a warm breeze, lower humidity and a high near 80 in Philadelphia. At the Shore: 76. Poconos: 66.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, humidity is still low and it's a great evening to have some pre-holiday weekend fun. Look for temperatures falling through the 70s and into the 60s this evening. The overnight low is 58.
SATURDAY: The holiday weekend starts off in great shape! We have a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and an afternoon high of 76. Shore: 68. Poconos: 69.
SUNDAY: It's warm and more humid with a high of 89. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible in the evening. Shore: 80. Poconos: 78.
MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and less humid with a high of 85. Shore: 78. Poconos: 74.
TUESDAY: A strong ridge of high pressure builds in and warm to a high of 87. It's somewhat sticky with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.
WEDNESDAY: This is a hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and a high of 92. It will feel like the mid 90s. Another late thunderstorm is also possible.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's still humid. The high eases to 88. Another spotty storm can't be ruled out.
FRIDAY: It's not as warm and humid. Look for partly sunny skies and a pleasant high around 82.
