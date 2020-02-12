AccuWeather: Nice Today, More Rain on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will tend to give way to a bit more sunshine during the day. Winds will remain light. The high is milder than yesterday and seasonable at 58.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight with a low of 41.
WEDNESDAY: We're back to the wet and chilly pattern we saw on Monday. Rain will arrive during the morning, perhaps before the end of the morning rush, and will continue through the late afternoon and evening hours. A general 1/2" is expected with some areas going as high as 3/4". Some wet snow is possible in the highest elevations of the Poconos. The high cools to 48.
THURSDAY: Nice weather returns. Look for sun, and a few clouds, with a mild high of 59.
FRIDAY: Clouds roar right back and we end up with a mostly cloudy day with some showers at times, mainly in the morning. It's breezy with a high of 59.
SATURDAY: Look for overcast skies with a chance of more rain. The high cools to 52.
SUNDAY: Leftover clouds will be slow to depart. There could also be some lingering showers at times. The high is 61.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high is 60.
TUESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 62.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More