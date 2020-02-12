Weather

AccuWeather: Nice Today, Oppressively Humid Starting Friday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another nice summer day with sunshine early, a few clouds later in the afternoon, only slightly higher humidity than yesterday and a warm high of 88.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies. It's a tad humid, but not too bad. Our low is 69 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A warm front approaches, bringing an increase in cloud cover later in the day and a rise in humidity. Our high is 86. A shower or t'storm is possible, mainly at night and mainly in northern areas. The Poconos and Northeast Pennsylvania may actually have the best chance.

FRIDAY: Clouds will allow for only occasional, partial sunshine and it's very muggy with the chance for some drenching showers and thunderstorms at times. The high is a warm 89. Humidity will be oppressive.

SATURDAY: A sizzling, more uncomfortable weather pattern emerges as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be hotter with a high of 92. It will also be very sticky. There's only a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

SUNDAY: It's even hotter and still very humid. Clouds mix with sun again and another spotty shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high inches up to a sweaty 94. The heat index will be near 100.

MONDAY: This is a real summer cooker with high humidity and a high temperature of 95. Clouds will mix with sun. Shady breaks and cool drinks will definitely be part of the plan.

TUESDAY: The heat hangs in there with partly sunny skies and a hot and humid high of 94.

WEDNESDAY: The high temperature drops by a couple degrees, but not enough to make much of a difference. It's still another hot and humid day with a high of 92.

