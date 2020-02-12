AccuWeather: Nice Today, Soupy Friday, Sizzling This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for clouds mixing with occasional sunshine today. It's a bit humid and warm with a high of 84. We're in the 70s at the Shore today with a low risk of rip currents.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase and a late night shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The low is a muggy 70.
FRIDAY: Behind a passing warm front and and ahead of an approaching cold front, we get socked with much higher humidity and a few downpour-producing showers and thunderstorms. It's also very warm with a high of 89. With dewpoints near 70, the humidity will likely be oppressive for most of the day.
DANGEROUS HEAT IS COMING: A combination of hot air and high humidity will be setting us up for a string of days where heat precautions will be in place. Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be issued with lots of sunshine each day. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and limited outdoor exposure for seniors, young kids and anyone with heart and lung conditions will be important. There won't be much relief from rain, either. There's only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day from Saturday through Tuesday.
SATURDAY: high: 92 (feels like upper 90s).
SUNDAY: high 94 (feels like 100).
MONDAY: high: 95 (feels like low 100s).
TUESDAY: high: 91 (feels like upper 90s)
WEDNESDAY: The high temperature eases by a couple degrees, enough to likely drop us out of the 90s. It's still humid, though, with the chance for another spotty thunderstorm. The high is 89.
THURSDAY: It remains warm and sticky with another shower or thunderstorm with another high around 89.
