AccuWeather: Nice Today, Storms On Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for a good deal of sunshine again today with low humidity, lighter winds and a slightly warmer high of 76.TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A shower is possible late in the overnight hours. The low is 59.THURSDAY (ACCUWEATHER ALERT): We'll start the day with a few showers or a rumble of thunder as a warm front passes through. The rest of the morning and late morning is dry, but we'll see a lot of warming and an uptick in humidity. The high reaches 82. In the late afternoon and evening hours, an approaching cold front fires up some showers and thunderstorms and some of these storms have the chance of becoming severe. The most likely timing is between about 5pm and 10pm. Damaging straight-line winds and penny size hail are the main concerns, along with lightning and some localized downpours. We've issued an AccuWeather Alert for late tomorrow and tomorrow evening.FRIDAY: This is a day of improvement with partly sunny skies, a comfortable breeze and an afternoon high of 80.SATURDAY: The holiday weekend starts off in great shape! We have a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and an afternoon high of 83.SUNDAY: It's warm and more humid with a high of 89. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day, but we're dry most of the time. Make plans for getting indoors if you hear thunder.MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and humid with a high of 83. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Again, indoors is the best place to be if you hear thunder.TUESDAY: A cold front zips away from us and we're left with a comfortable, partly sunny afternoon, lower humidity and a seasonable high of 77.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon shower and thunderstorm is possible. The high is 82.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app