AccuWeather: Nice weekend ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Wind Advisory is in effect again today across our region with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. Clouds will mix with sun. It's chiller with a high of just 52 and wind chills in the 30s and 40s through the day.
TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still breezy and downright cold with a low of 38.
SATURDAY: This is still a breezy day, but with lots of sun and a slightly improved high of 57. Winds will run about 12-20 mph, so not as strong as the two previous days.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning sunshine gives to to increasing clouds during the day, but we get a nice high of 70. Rain arrives at night and could be heavy at times.
MONDAY: Heavy rain with some potentially severe thunderstorms is the backdrop for the morning. Intense winds aloft will bring in copious amounts of moisture from the south, too, so look for possible street flooding. We dry out in the afternoon, but it's windy. We also see some sun and a very warm high of 75.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's windy and cooler with our high plunges to just 57.
WEDNESDAY: This is a breezy and even cooler day with a mix of clouds and sunny breaks and a high of just 53. Some rain is possible.
THURSDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with another shower at times and a high of 55.
FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and another cool high around 55.
