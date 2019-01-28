AccuWeather: Nice Winter Weather Today

Sun mixes with occasional clouds today. Winds aren't too bad, but it's on the cold side with a high of 37, definitely cold enough for coats, gloves and hats.TONIGHT: Clouds increase. The low drops to 28.TUESDAY: Clouds continue to build through the day with rain arriving from the west during the afternoon. Rain changes to snow during the evening before tapering off after midnight. 1" to 2" is likely near I-95 with 2"-4" in our north and west suburbs. 4-8" is possible in the Poconos, beginning Tuesday morning and continuing through the day. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect up there. In Philadelphia, the afternoon high is 43, but temperatures plunge during the evening, supporting that change to snow.WEDNESDAY: It's blustery and cold behind the system that brings us our Tuesday snow. Another brief snow shower or squall is possible during the morning and early afternoon which could drop another quick coating to 1". The high is just 27. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. The temperature falls into the single digits overnight.THURSDAY: This is a bitter cold day, possibly the worst so far this winter. Look for mostly sunny skies with a biting wind. The morning will be especially brutal with temperatures in the low single digits and wind chills as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. The high is only 15. Afternoon wind chills will make it feel like it's close to zero most of the day. This is, indeed, dangerous cold with frostbite and hypothermia risks in place.FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny day with continued uncomfortable cold, although not quite as windy and harsh as Thursday. Morning lows will still be in the single digits, however, and the afternoon high is only about 25.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A period of light snow can not be ruled out. It's not as harsh with a high of 36.SUNDAY: Milder air arrives with clouds and sun and a high around 42. Some rain is possible at night.MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some rain possible. The high is a lot milder: 49.--------------------