AccuWeather: Nicer for Memorial Day, warm and humid later this week

By
AccuWeather: Nicer for Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our cool, damp pattern is giving way to a mix of clouds and sun for Memorial Day and while the morning still looks chilly, temperatures will improve during the afternoon. By dinner time, most areas should be in the low 70s. We're going with 73 in Philadelphia. At the Shore, look for highs around 70.

TONIGHT: We have a few clouds mixing with the stars overnight. It will be cool and comfortable with lows ranging between 51 and 56 from suburbs to Center City.

TUESDAY: This looks like an absolutely beautiful day with a blend of sun and clouds and a nice, seasonable high of 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine in the morning gives way to an increase in clouds later in the day. An afternoon and evening shower or rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. The high is a warm 79.

THURSDAY: The humidity increases and our temperatures begin to climb. Look for a rather cloudy and humid day with a few showers and thunderstorm possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is 80.

FRIDAY: Another warm and humid day is on tap with an additional chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Our high inches up to 82.

SATURDAY: At this point, the weekend is looking warm, humid and somewhat unsettled. For Saturday, we have a mix of clouds and sunny breaks. There's a good chance for showers and some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, especially south and east of Philadelphia, including at the Shore. Our high is a somewhat sticky 85.

SUNDAY: Look for another warm and humid day with a mix of clouds and sun. While another shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, this will be more along the lines of the scattered, "pop-up" variety with far less of a chance than we saw on Saturday. The high is around 87.

MONDAY: Look for the return of hot and humid weather with partly sunny skies and a high of 90.

