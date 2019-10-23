AccuWeather: No rain until the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Overnight we will see clear skies and diminishing winds leading to a seasonably cool night. Lows will range from the upper 30s in the outlying suburbs to mid 40s for Center City. Some patchy frost in those typical low lying areas far northwest.
THURSDAY: High pressure remains in control tomorrow setting up just along the Mid Atlantic coast. Sunshine will dominate once again and temperatures will rise into the upper 60s as winds turn more southwesterly.
FRIDAY: That high is pushing farther east and a system in the northern branch of the jet stream moves toward us. This will mainly focus a few showers on New England, but will bring us an increase in high clouds. Sun will be limited with a milky look to the sky as those cirrus clouds thicken throughout the day. High temperatures around 67.
SATURDAY: Low pressure begins to lift northeastward from the western Gulf states and high clouds will remain with us. There could be a few breaks of sun, but overall clouds win out. Showers could begin as early as the evening so it may be wet for the Temple game. High temps around 64. Rain likely intensifies overnight lasting into at least the first half of Sunday as that area of low pressure lifts through the Ohio Valley.
SUNDAY: With the low passing to our west warmer air will be lifted northward along with plenty of moisture. Highs temps will reach the mid to upper 60s with a half inch to inch of rainfall likely. Rain may taper to showers for the afternoon, but overall it will be a wet and dreary end to the weekend.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies return with another high around 66.
TUESDAY: Some early sun will give way to increasing clouds. The high is 69.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. It's cool with our high only getting up to about 62.
