Weather

AccuWeather: No trouble this week for holiday travel

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for sunshine and some high clouds today with well above average temperatures. The afternoon high reaches 52. Winds will remain light.

TONIGHT: We'll see plenty of stars overhead, continued light winds and a cold low of 35 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could dip into the upper 20s.

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): This should be a great day for those of you traveling to relative's houses around our region. We're looking at mostly sunny skies and a cool but pleasant afternoon with a high of 48.

WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sunshine will mix with a few clouds for the holiday. It's cold in the morning with most areas in the mid to upper 20s at dawn, but the afternoon will be several degrees above average with a high of 48.

THURSDAY (KWANZA'S ARRIVAL): Clouds will have a tendency to increase during the day. It's still relatively mild with another high around 48. A bit of rain is possible, but it probably holds off until night.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a shower here and there. The high is 50.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It stays mild with our high bumping to 52.

SUNDAY: Look for cloudy skies with periods of rain likely and another mild high around 52.

MONDAY: This is a brisk and colder day with mostly cloudy skies and a high of just 42. A snow shower can't be ruled out, mainly north and west of the city.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles postgame news conference crashed by slurring man
Shelter in place lifted for Bethel Township residents
Man found beaten to death in South Philadelphia
Toddler has adorable reaction to receiving banana as Christmas gift
13 shot at Chicago memorial; 2 in custody, police say
63-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
Wentz, Eagles deny Dallas the NFC East title with 17-9 win
Show More
Church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for 5,000 local residents
Crews recover second victim in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse
Hallmark recalls candles ahead of the holidays
Christmas lights display raises awareness for a good cause
Principal dresses, hides around school as 'Elf on a Shelf'
More TOP STORIES News