AccuWeather: Not A Cloud In The Sky, Cool Again Tomorrow, Then Warming Up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure brought us abundant sunshine today. But, it was on the chilly side. The high only hit 49 degrees today. That's seven degrees below average.TONIGHT: Skies are clear and the winds die down as that high pressure center moves even closer. It's another cold overnight with a low of 30 in Philadelphia and the mid 20s in our cooler suburbs.WEDNESDAY: High pressure is firmly in place overhead, knocking down the breeze and giving us another day of sunshine. Our high is still somewhat cool: 51.THURSDAY: Are you ready for some baseball? Mother Nature is a fan this year! Look for sun mixing with a few clouds for the 3:05 p.m. Phillies Home Opener with a high of 60. Some showers are possible later at night.FRIDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine and we can't rule out a shower at times, especially north and west of I-95. At the same time, milder air rushes up from the south ahead of an approaching front and we get a high of 70.SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sun and it's even warmer ahead of an approaching front. The high is a warm 75. The Phillies play at 4 p.m.; it should be great weather for baseball. A shower or two is possible later at night as the front draws nearer.SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high dips to 61 and could tumble later in the day as a frontal boundary passes through. You'll want to bring some extra gear to the night time Phillies game.MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but so does cooler weather with our high holding at around 52.TUESDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. The high is 55.