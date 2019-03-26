Weather

AccuWeather: Not A Cloud In The Sky, Cool Again Tomorrow, Then Warming Up

EMBED <>More Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 5pm on March 26, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure brought us abundant sunshine today. But, it was on the chilly side. The high only hit 49 degrees today. That's seven degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and the winds die down as that high pressure center moves even closer. It's another cold overnight with a low of 30 in Philadelphia and the mid 20s in our cooler suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure is firmly in place overhead, knocking down the breeze and giving us another day of sunshine. Our high is still somewhat cool: 51.

THURSDAY: Are you ready for some baseball? Mother Nature is a fan this year! Look for sun mixing with a few clouds for the 3:05 p.m. Phillies Home Opener with a high of 60. Some showers are possible later at night.

FRIDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine and we can't rule out a shower at times, especially north and west of I-95. At the same time, milder air rushes up from the south ahead of an approaching front and we get a high of 70.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sun and it's even warmer ahead of an approaching front. The high is a warm 75. The Phillies play at 4 p.m.; it should be great weather for baseball. A shower or two is possible later at night as the front draws nearer.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high dips to 61 and could tumble later in the day as a frontal boundary passes through. You'll want to bring some extra gear to the night time Phillies game.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but so does cooler weather with our high holding at around 52.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. The high is 55.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in North Philadelphia
Driver now charged with murder in crash that killed 3 in South Philly
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Video: Gunman opens fire at Georgia apartment complex
Family calls man who admitted to raping, murdering teen 'gentle giant'
Mice take over King of Prussia Mall food court
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
Show More
3 Philly dental practices shut down, patients urged to get tested
Representative's prayer in Pa. House generates complaints
Dog dies during ear cleaning procedure
Thief stuffs 4-foot python down his pants at pet store
Police: Cadet assaulted at Valley Forge Military Academy
More TOP STORIES News