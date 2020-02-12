AccuWeather: Not As Bright Tuesday, T'Showers For Wednesday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! We enjoyed blue skies, sunshine and a mild high of 66. That's six degrees above average.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. It remains relatively mild with an overnight low of 47.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly south of the city. The high slips slightly to 64.
WEDNESDAY (PASSOVER): A warm front moves through in the early morning hours, bringing the change of some showers and gusty thunderstorms. Behind the front, morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and a warm high of 75.
THURSDAY: This is another day of abundant clouds with stronger winds developing. Some more showers are possible, along with a spotty thunderstorm late in the morning into early afternoon, as a cold front pushes through. We hit an early high of 65 degrees. Then, winds pick up and temperatures drop.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Partly sunny skies return. It's still windy with a shower at times. Our high is 52.
SATURDAY: Finally, we dry out! Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 55.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly cloudy skies return and rain arrives during the afternoon. Our high is 62.
MONDAY: Lingering rain and mostly cloudy skies. The high hits 62.
