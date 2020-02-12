Weather

AccuWeather: Not As Bright Tuesday, T'Showers For Wednesday Morning

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! We enjoyed blue skies, sunshine and a mild high of 66. That's six degrees above average.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. It remains relatively mild with an overnight low of 47.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly south of the city. The high slips slightly to 64.

WEDNESDAY (PASSOVER): A warm front moves through in the early morning hours, bringing the change of some showers and gusty thunderstorms. Behind the front, morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and a warm high of 75.

THURSDAY: This is another day of abundant clouds with stronger winds developing. Some more showers are possible, along with a spotty thunderstorm late in the morning into early afternoon, as a cold front pushes through. We hit an early high of 65 degrees. Then, winds pick up and temperatures drop.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Partly sunny skies return. It's still windy with a shower at times. Our high is 52.

SATURDAY: Finally, we dry out! Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 55.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly cloudy skies return and rain arrives during the afternoon. Our high is 62.

MONDAY: Lingering rain and mostly cloudy skies. The high hits 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police officer dies of COVID-19; city's death toll at 45
Pa. jobless claims exceed 1 million since coronavirus outbreak
New Jersey reports more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine testing to begin on volunteers
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
West Chester teacher fights breast cancer in the time of coronavirus
Show More
Mayor orders curfew, ATV crackdown after Trenton shootings
Chester Co. to initiate COVID-19 antibody testing for essential workers
Banks Overwhelmed By Stimulus Demand
COVID-19 survivor shares experience after 17 days on ventilator
7-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting
More TOP STORIES News