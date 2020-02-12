AccuWeather: Not As Bright Wednesday, Turning Unsettled Late Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another partly sunny, comfortable day with a light breeze and a nice high of 78, very similar to what we got yesterday.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, light winds and a cool low of 60 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs will dip into the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: It's still comfortable with relatively low humidity, but we'll see more clouds than the last couple of days, especially south of Philadelphia. A spotty shower is possible, but most of the day is dry. The high is 77.
THURSDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy, unsettled day with spotty showers possible at times and perhaps a bit of thunder. Our high is 79.
FRIDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day and turning even more humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon. Our high creeps up to 82.
SATURDAY: This looks like a warm and somewhat humid start to the official summer season. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high climbs to 85. Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m.
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's still humid and hotter. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Our high tops out at 89.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another thunderstorm possible. It's still sticky and hot with a high of 90.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 90 again. Another scatter shower or storm is not out of the question.
