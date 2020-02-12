Weather

AccuWeather: Not As Bright Wednesday, Turning Unsettled Late Week

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another partly sunny, comfortable day with a light breeze and a nice high of 78, very similar to what we got yesterday.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, light winds and a cool low of 60 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs will dip into the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: It's still comfortable with relatively low humidity, but we'll see more clouds than the last couple of days, especially south of Philadelphia. A spotty shower is possible, but most of the day is dry. The high is 77.

THURSDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy, unsettled day with spotty showers possible at times and perhaps a bit of thunder. Our high is 79.

FRIDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day and turning even more humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon. Our high creeps up to 82.

SATURDAY: This looks like a warm and somewhat humid start to the official summer season. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high climbs to 85. Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m.

SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's still humid and hotter. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Our high tops out at 89.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another thunderstorm possible. It's still sticky and hot with a high of 90.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 90 again. Another scatter shower or storm is not out of the question.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly warns restaurants to follow safety guidelines
Pro-police rally held at Columbus statue in South Philadelphia
Arrest warrant issued in connection with murder of transgender woman
Encampment grows on parkway, city says not 'long-term solution'
Philly officer shot while subduing suspect leaves hospital
Delco DA announces Criminal Justice Reform Task Force
Salons, personal care businesses prepare to open next week in N.J.
Show More
ShopRite looting suspects caught on video
Court supervisor fired after seen tearing down 'Black Lives Matter' signs
Trump signs executive order on police reform
West Philadelphia slowly returning to normalcy after looting
Man charged for sending threatening emails to Philly police commissioner
More TOP STORIES News