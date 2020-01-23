AccuWeather: Not As Cold Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies. It's not as cold with an overnight low of 31 which is actually several degrees above average.
FRIDAY: Sun will gradually give way to few more clouds during the day, but it's still not bad with an afternoon high of 50. The evening looks cloudy but dry all the way up to midnight or so.
SATURDAY: Rain begins before dawn and continues through the day. It will be a soaking rain at times, especially approaching lunch time and into the early afternoon. A total of .5" and 1" is expected, enough to cause slow travel. The high is 53. The rain probably tapers off late in the afternoon and early evening.
SUNDAY: Clouds will limit any sun. It's breezy and cooler with a high of just 46. A spotty shower is possible, especially in our north and west suburbs, but most of the day is dry.
MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's still breezy and chilly with a high of just 44.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool afternoon with our high slipping a bit to 42.
WEDNESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing cloud cover during the day. The high is 44.
THURSDAY: This is looking like an unsettled day with plenty of clouds and rain at times. The high is still slightly above-average at 46.
