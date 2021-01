AccuWeather: Not As Cold Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WEDNESDAY: After some morning fog and drizzle, we'll see partly sunny skies today. It's not as cold in the afternoon with a high of 43.THURSDAY: This is a partly cloudy, windy and much colder day with a high of just 36 and wind chills in the teens and low 20s for much of the time.FRIDAY: This is the coldest day so far this season, with a high of only 29 and wind chills in the teens. This season's previous coldest high in Philadelphia was 32 on December 26th. We'll have plenty of sunshine, but that won't help much in terms of how it feels.SATURDAY: We're looking at a mostly sunny, cold start to the weekend with a high of 30 and wind chills in the mid 20s..SUNDAY: More clouds arrive. It's a slightly milder with a high of 35. Some rain or wet snow is possible at night as a winter storm moves in.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain, depending on the track and strength of the storm. The high hits 39.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 39 and a few flurries or a snow shower.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app