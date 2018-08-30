AccuWeather: Not As Hot and Humid Today

TODAY: We have partly sunny skies. It's still hot and somewhat humid, but not as oppressive as the past two days as humidity is expected to ease during the afternoon and evening. A late stray thunderstorm is possible. The high is 91.TONIGHT: A stray thunderstorm or shower is possible for a while, but overall, it looks mostly cloudy and dry overnight with a low of 72.FRIDAY: A passing front will stall just to our south and that means winds will shift off the ocean, bringing an increase in clouds and some occasional showers throughout the day and into the evening. While we'll still feel a little humid, temperatures will be dramatically cooler with a high of just 78 and it will feel much better than recent days.SATURDAY: We deal with lingering low level clouds and the threat of occasional showers. We may see a few breaks of sunshine later in the day, but overall its mostly cloudy with a high around 82. This is definitely not a washout, but a rather cloudy start to the holiday weekend.SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sun, an improvement in sky cover for sure, although it's still somewhat humid, a bit warmer and there's still the chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm here and there. However, like Saturday, most of the day looks dry. The high reaches 86.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): It's a bit warmer and somewhat humid again. Expect partial sunshine and a chance for a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. Get set to sweat with a muggy high of 89.TUESDAY: We're hot and humid with partly sunny skies and a high of 91. Another stray thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.WEDNESDAY: It's still warm and humid with partly sunny skies, but for the first time in a while, we're removing the chance of any rain. The high is 89.THURSDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, lingering humidity, but another dry day with a high of 88.