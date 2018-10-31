AccuWeather: November warmth

TONIGHT: Boo-tiful for the evening trick or treating. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s. Overnight, we dip to a mild 57 under just a few patchy clouds.THURSDAY: November arrives and it won't feel like it. We continue to see SW winds and temperatures rise into the low 70s despite an increase in cloud cover as compared to today. Both high and mid level clouds will be on the increase.FRIDAY: One wave of low pressure passes us by to the northwest giving us the threat of showers during the day and then a second wave of low pressure develops along the frontal boundary and rolls through here Friday evening into Saturday early morning with a steadier rain. Even a t'storm or two is possible as instability parameters are slightly elevated. You will also notice an increase in humidity levels as dewpoints rise into the mid 60s. This also means the rain can be heavy at times and rainfall totals will be on the order of 0.75" to 1.25". Highs on Friday remain in the low 70s.SATURDAY: Starting off the weekend a lingering shower and clouds are likely as the upper level trough doesn't push through until early afternoon. Once that trough axis passes by, we are likely to see a return of sunshine, but also kick up some pretty gusty winds. As the atmosphere becomes very well mixed gusts of 35 to 40mph are likely from afternoon into evening. Temps to start the day will be in the low 60s but fall to the upper 50s by the afternoon.SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies and a slightly cooler high of 58.MONDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with rain possible. The high is 62.TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): It's mostly cloudy with a shower around at times, but relatively mild with our high climbing to 66. There's no major weather-related reason to prevent voters from getting to the polls.