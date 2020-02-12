PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos and the counties of Burlington, Mercer and Ocean in NJ from 4pm Monday to 6am Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Occasional light rain and drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows 37-43.
MONDAY: Some lingering rain is likely early in the morning, but overall, clouds will give way to some sunshine by afternoon and this will be a good-looking day. Unfortunately, it will also turn rather windy by the afternoon with gusts of 40 and even 45 mph at times. Our high rises to a mild 51.
TUESDAY: Colder air races back into the region for a brief visit. Temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning with an afternoon high of only 38. It will be brisk with morning wind chills likely dropping into the upper single digits well north and west of the city and the teens everywhere else. Wind chills will hold in the 20s for much of the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning milder during the afternoon. High 51.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 48.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 41.
SATURDAY: We have a brisk and colder start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a chilly high of 41. We're keeping an eye on a storm system passing just to our south and east, but for now, this looks like a miss for us.
SUNDAY: Some sun, milder. High 47.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Occasional light rain and drizzle overnight.
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News