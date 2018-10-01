WEATHER

AccuWeather: October Arrives, Feels Like Summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., September 30, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sun mixes with clouds today. It's unseasonably warm and a bit humid as we begin the month of October. Look for a high of 80.

TONIGHT: Some patchy clouds will be in place overnight. It's also rather muggy although somewhat cool. The low is 66.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds through most of the day. It's humid ahead of an approaching cold front. In the afternoon, some showers and thunderstorms develop and some could produce drenching downpours. The best chance for this is in the northern half of the region. The high is 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still warm and humid and we get yet another summer-like high around 81.

THURSDAY: The warmth and humidity will peak as we approach near record highs temperatures across the region. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a late shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 84 in Philadelphia (the record: 88).

FRIDAY: A lingering shower is possible early. Otherwise, we see a mix of clouds and sun. It's not as warm as a cold front passes through and away from us. A cool northeast breeze sets in. The high dips to 77, but that's still several degrees above average.

SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds and there's the chance of an afternoon or night time shower or thunderstorm in spots. The high is 77.

SUNDAY: Look for a warmer afternoon with another shower or thunderstorm around. The high increases to 80.

MONDAY: The summer-like pattern hangs on. Look for a bland of clouds and sun with another stray shower and another high around 80.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Indonesia tsunami death toll tops 800 amid search for survivors
Soggy weather has been dampening spirits across the city
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
VIDEO: Indonesian volcano spews enormous fireballs
More Weather
Top Stories
Abington HS teacher arrested after allegations of inappropriate sexual contact
3 found dead in Allentown car explosion
Junkyard fire in Grays Ferry under investigation
Crash brings down wires in Kensington
Camden Co. police search for missing 14-year-old girl
Mariota outduels Wentz as Titans edge Eagles 26-23 in OT
Worker injured after being trapped under debris in Center City
No. 4 Ohio St rallies in 4th to beat No. 9 Penn State, 27-26
Show More
Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Section of Roosevelt Boulevard reopens following water main break
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Police: Suspect arrested for allegedly killing a man in Frankford
More News