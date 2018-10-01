AccuWeather: October Arrives, Feels Like Summer

Sun mixes with clouds today. It's unseasonably warm and a bit humid as we begin the month of October. Look for a high of 80.TONIGHT: Some patchy clouds will be in place overnight. It's also rather muggy although somewhat cool. The low is 66.TUESDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds through most of the day. It's humid ahead of an approaching cold front. In the afternoon, some showers and thunderstorms develop and some could produce drenching downpours. The best chance for this is in the northern half of the region. The high is 81.WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still warm and humid and we get yet another summer-like high around 81.THURSDAY: The warmth and humidity will peak as we approach near record highs temperatures across the region. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a late shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 84 in Philadelphia (the record: 88).FRIDAY: A lingering shower is possible early. Otherwise, we see a mix of clouds and sun. It's not as warm as a cold front passes through and away from us. A cool northeast breeze sets in. The high dips to 77, but that's still several degrees above average.SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds and there's the chance of an afternoon or night time shower or thunderstorm in spots. The high is 77.SUNDAY: Look for a warmer afternoon with another shower or thunderstorm around. The high increases to 80.MONDAY: The summer-like pattern hangs on. Look for a bland of clouds and sun with another stray shower and another high around 80.