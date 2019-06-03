Weather

AccuWeather: On The Cool Side

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- MONDAY: Last night's storms moved off the coast and high pressure is building in the region. We'll see lots of sun today but winds turn out of the northwest and will be quite gusty at times. It's mostly sunny and cool with a high of just 72.

TUESDAY: Temps will start off just in the upper 40's in some suburbs and once again we stay below average with highs in the low 70s. It's nice and bright with less wind.

WEDNESDAY: It starts to turn more humid and warmer with partly sunny skies. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82.

THURSDAY: It stays warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 84.

FRIDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies. It's warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 80.

SATURDAY: Sunshine fades behind clouds and we'll watch for a shower or thunderstorm. High 80.

SUNDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some showers possible. High 79.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens killed after being ejected from car in Roosevelt Blvd crash
Tree slams into home after storm in Bucks County
2 tractor trailers collide on Route 1 bypass
SEPTA rail service suspended on Wilmington/Newark Line
2 injured in Kensington shooting
Sources: Philadelphia firefighter dies during triathlon at Jersey Shore
Phanatic surprises life-long fan for 103rd birthday
Show More
Hiker rescued from off-limits trail in Jim Thorpe
17-year-old girl bitten by shark in Atlantic Beach, officials say
Bensalem Twp. apartment catches fire after possible lightning strike
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot 5 times in Philly
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
More TOP STORIES News