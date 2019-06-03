PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- MONDAY: Last night's storms moved off the coast and high pressure is building in the region. We'll see lots of sun today but winds turn out of the northwest and will be quite gusty at times. It's mostly sunny and cool with a high of just 72.
TUESDAY: Temps will start off just in the upper 40's in some suburbs and once again we stay below average with highs in the low 70s. It's nice and bright with less wind.
WEDNESDAY: It starts to turn more humid and warmer with partly sunny skies. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82.
THURSDAY: It stays warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 84.
FRIDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies. It's warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 80.
SATURDAY: Sunshine fades behind clouds and we'll watch for a shower or thunderstorm. High 80.
SUNDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some showers possible. High 79.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: On The Cool Side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News