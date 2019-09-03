AccuWeather: One hot, humid day on the way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- RIP CURRENTS: There is a risk of dangerous rip currents and heavy surf for the rest of the work week, as Dorian moves north along the coast. Some communities no longer have lifeguards on duty after Labor Day which makes swimming in the ocean especially risky.
TONIGHT: A clear sky with some patchy fog forming late as the humidity increases. Low near 68.
WEDNESDAY: We will see what is likely one of our last 90 degree days of 2019. Ahead of a cold front we'll see southwest winds pumping in very humid air and temperatures rising to 91. That cold front will move in during the afternoon and evening that could spark some t'storms with one or two becoming severe with damaging wind gusts.
THURSDAY: As we head into Thursday behind that front, we will start to see high cirrus clouds from the outer bands of Dorian lift northward. They will thicken through the day leading to dimmer and dimmer sunshine. Overall a pleasant day with temps much cooler around 77 and less humid.
FRIDAY: Dorian will make its closest approach to our area, close meaning over 200 miles away on Friday. Here is what we currently are thinking with the local impacts- Philadelphia and Inland: Gusts up to 30mph with the chance of some rain. We may see as little as a trace, but could see up to a half inch in the wettest scenario.
Along the Coast: Gusts up to 45mph with some rain likely. As of now a half inch to 1 inch seems the most likely amount. Tides will be running high and there could be some coastal flooding. Nothing big expected as of now and really no beach erosion expected. The high is a very cool 69!
SATURDAY: Sun returns in full blast and it's a pleasant, warmer afternoon with a high of 80.
SUNDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still nice with a high of 79.
MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny day and a fall feel. A pleasant high around 77.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 78.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News