It was a mostly cloudy, seasonably cool day with a high of 39.THURSDAY: It's brisk and colder with increasing clouds. The high drops to 34. A clipper system moves through producing some rain/snow showers arriving late evening.Arrival: 8pm to 11pm on Thursday; End: 5am to 8am on Friday; This is mainly a light snow event for areas northwest of I-95 with predominantly light rain showers for southern NJ and Delaware.Totals: Coating to 1" for the I-95 metro area including Philadelphia, Trenton & Wilmington.1-3" for the Pa. Turnpike on north to the Poconos. 3" would be in the Poconos.FRIDAY: We may start the day with a leftover snow and rain shower early, but it's otherwise looking dry with partly sunny skies. The high rebounds to 44.SATURDAY: Sunshine fades behind clouds. The high drops to drops to 36. then we watch for the potential of a major storm affecting much of the east coast Saturday night into Sunday. There has been a noticeable track shift southeastward over the last 12 hours. Here's what things look like now:Period of front end snow Saturday evening/into first part of the night for many areas.SUNDAY: The snow changes to rain overnight Saturday for I-95 and areas SE with heavy rain into Sunday morning.With this shift in track southeastward ,this introduces the threat for an extended period of icing somewhere northwest, like the Lehigh Valley, when most other areas are changing to rain. Subtle differences in track will have a big impact on how much icing those northwest areas could see.Flash freeze still one of the biggest concerns for Sunday afternoon. Temps in the 40s on Sunday morning will crash to the 20s by the mid to late afternoon and anything wet that hasn't dried out will quickly ice over. If you plan to be on the roads Sunday afternoon this is a real concern. The high hits 44 midday, then drops to an overnight low of 9.MONDAY (Martin Luther King Day): Blustery and frigid with partly sunny skies and the chance of some snow showers. The high drops to 17, with wind chills near 0.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and still cold. The high hits 29.WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of rain or snow at night. The high hits 38.--------------------