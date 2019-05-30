PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another warm and humid day with hazy sunshine and another threat of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds, hail, lightning and perhaps an isolated tornado. Flash flooding from any downpour is also possible. The high is 84.
RELATED: Video captures hailstorm as severe weather moves through region
TONIGHT: Severe storms will move off the coast after about 9 or 10 p.m. and eventually, skies begin to clear overnight. Humidity also drops. The low is 66.
FRIDAY: Finally, our active pattern subsides, a front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a mostly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 81.
SATURDAY: It's looking like a relatively nice start to the weekend with lower humidity and a nice high of 82. Clouds will increase during the day, however, and a shower is possible later in the afternoon and at night.
SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 78. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
MONDAY: The latest front clears the region and much cooler air returns with our high halting at around 75, several degrees below average. Look for sunshine and a few clouds.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another pleasant high of 74, which is somewhat cool for June.
WEDNESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 78.
THURSDAY: It's a bit warmer with a mix of clouds and sun and another afternoon or evening thunderstorm around. The high: 82.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: One More Day of Severe Storms, Flash Flooding
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More