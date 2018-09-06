AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat and Humidity Today, Storms Tonight

TODAY: Look for sunshine giving way to increasing clouds with a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm. It will be hot and oppressively humid again today, with a high of 95. It will feel like 100-105.HEAT ADVISORY: This has been extended for the central Delaware Valley and the Lehigh Valley and Berks County through 7 p.m.. All common sense precautions should be taken, including staying hydrated with cool drinks, taking a/c and shady breaks, and checking in on seniors. Kids and pets should also be guarded against being overexposed to the heat. AIR QUALITY is also unhealthy today for sensitive groups including young kids, seniors and those suffering from various heart and lung illnesses.TONIGHT: It's warm and stuffy again with some showers and thunderstorms possible at times during the evening as a cold front drops down from the north. A thunderstorm or shower can't be ruled out during this evening's Eagles game. There's the slight chance of a strong, gusty thunderstorm in some spots. The low dips to 72.FRIDAY: The front slides to our south taking the hot air with it. Look for lots of clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms at times which could still bring some isolated downpours. But overall, this is a much more comfortable day with humidity levels potentially falling a bit later in the day and much lower temperatures. The high is just 81.SATURDAY: The front stalls nearby, bringing us mostly cloudy skies, a couple of showers and a much more comfortable high of 73. Northern areas have a chance at staying dry and becoming brighter. Areas to the south probably remain cloudier with a better chance of a shower. Areas near I-95 are on the bubble with mostly cloudy skies likely and hopefully dry.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with the chance of an isolated shower. Areas south of Philadelphia could be wetter during the day and heavier rain is possible everywhere later at night. The high is around 70.MONDAY: It's humid with periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high inches up to 79.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a couple of additional showers and a thunderstorm possible. The high shoots up to 85.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A few spotty showers are possible again, but most of the day is dry. The high reaches 85.THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few more showers around. It's still humid. The high is 83.