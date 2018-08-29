AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat, Humidity Again Today

TODAY: It's another hot and oppressively humid day with hazy sunshine and a high of 95. It will feel like 100-105.HEAT ADVISORY: This is still in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and looking out for senior citizens, young children and pets will be crucial.TONIGHT: The steam bath feeling hangs around even after the sun sets. Look for partly cloudy skies and a muggy overnight low of 78.THURSDAY: It remains hot and humid as we await an approaching cold front, but not as intense as the previous two days, so there will be no Heat Advisory. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. The high is still hot at 92.FRIDAY: The front that pushes through late Thursday is to our south and a northeast wind off the ocean will be supplying a layer of low clouds and showers for the unofficial start to the holiday weekend. This set-up also brings in cooler air; our high stops at around 78.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies hang tough, but less intense temperatures also remain in place. A spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out, but most of the day is probably dry. It's still somewhat humid with a high of 81.SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sun, an improvement in sky cover for sure, although it's still humid, a bit warmer and there's still the chance of a spotty thunderstorm here and there. However, like Saturday, most of the day looks dry. The high reaches 86.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): It turns hot and humid again. Expect partial sunshine and a chance for a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. Get set to sweat with a muggy high of 90.TUESDAY: We remain warm and humid with partly sunny skies and a high of 88. Another afternoon thunderstorm is possible.WEDNESDAY: This is yet another warm and humid day with a scattered shower or thunderstorm at times and a high around 86.