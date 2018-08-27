WEATHER

AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat Returns Today

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 27, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sun mixes with clouds, but the big story will be a build-up of heat and humidity. Look for a high of 92 and a heat index value in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and it's still muggy. The low is 76.

TUESDAY: The core of the heat and humidity settles over the region. We have hazy sunshine and a high of 95 with a heat index of 100 - 105.

HEAT ADVISORY: This is in effect from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and looking out for senior citizens, young children and pets will be crucial.

WEDNESDAY: The heat beat goes on. This is another hot and steamy day with more hazy sunshine and a steamy high 95. The heat index is again 100 - 105.

THURSDAY: Clouds mixes with sun. It stays humid with a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area. The high is 90. It will feel like the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Cloud mix with some. It's still humid, but not as hot. Some showers and a thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high dips to 80.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. A spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out. It's still somewhat humid with a high around 83.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, some degree of lingering humidity and a high of 84.

MONDAY: We remains warm and humid. Expect partial sunshine and a chance for a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. The high: 84.
