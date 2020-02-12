Weather

AccuWeather: Oppressive humidity today, excessive heat starting Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will give way to some sunny breaks. A spotty, drenching shower or thunderstorm is possible at any time today and tonight. The big story is how it will feel. The high is 89, but high humidity levels will give us heat index values in the mid 90s during the height of the afternoon heating. Make plans for breaks in the shade or a/c today and stay hydrated.

TONIGHT: A thunderstorm is possible up until about ten o'clock this evening. It's still muggy overnight. The low is 74.

SATURDAY: Hotter air arrives. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 94. But humidity levels will drop off a bit during the afternoon, so compared to what's coming next, this isn't a bad, albeit hot summer Saturday.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A combination of hot air and high humidity will be setting us up for a string of days where heat precautions will be in place. An Excessive Heat Watch currently in place will likely be bumped up to a WARNING as we get closer to Sunday. We'll have a good deal of hazy sunshine each of these days. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and limited outdoor exposure for seniors, young kids and anyone with heart and lung conditions will be important. There won't be much relief from rain, either. There's only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each of these days.

SUNDAY: high 97 (feels like Low 100s).
MONDAY: high: 97 (feels like 100 to 110).
TUESDAY: high: 93 (feels like near 100)

WEDNESDAY: The high temperature eases by a couple degrees, but it is still humid with the chance for another spotty thunderstorm. We top out around 91.

THURSDAY: It remains warm and sticky with another shower or thunderstorm around, but the high finally falls out of the 90s. We'll go with 89.

FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a seasonably warm high of 87 (a lot more comfortable).

