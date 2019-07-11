Weather

AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Drenching Storms Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A warm moderately humid morning will give way to an oppressively humid afternoon with showers and thunderstorms that could produce flooding downpours. A few storms could also bring damaging wind gusts, especially in the western half of the region. The high is 87. At the Shore: 86, humid. Spotty storm in the afternoon and at night. Low risk of rip currents.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 2 p.m. through late tonight. Spotty downpours could bring as much as 1-3" in a hurry, leading to street flooding and high water along some flashy streams and creeks.

TONIGHT: Look for some additional downpours and heavy thunderstorms up until about midnight or so. It's still somewhat humid overnight, even after the rain stops. The low is 74.

FRIDAY: It's very warm and still somewhat humid with a mix of clouds and sun. Another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible with the best chance closer to the coast. The high is 90.

SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day. The high touches 91.

SUNDAY: It's partly sunny and still hot with a very spotty afternoon thunderstorm around. The high is 91 again.

MONDAY: Look for a sunny, warm afternoon with our high dipping a bit to 88.

TUESDAY: It's hot and more humid with a possible thunderstorm around, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high jumps to 93.

WEDNESDAY: We're even hotter and still rather humid. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high is 95.

THURSDAY: The heat and humidity march on with a mix of clouds and sun, another afternoon thunderstorm chance and a high of 93.

