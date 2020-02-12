AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very warm and humid. Low 77.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 97. Heat Index 100.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. Locally heavy storms are possible. High 94. Heat Index 101.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, still humid. High 89. Heat Index 94.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm, but less humid. High 90.
FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. High 88.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A thunderstorm is possible. High 86
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm possible. High: 88.
