Weather

AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very warm and humid. Low 77.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 97. Heat Index 100.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. Locally heavy storms are possible. High 94. Heat Index 101.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, still humid. High 89. Heat Index 94.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm, but less humid. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. High 88.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A thunderstorm is possible. High 86

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm possible. High: 88.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montco man charged in deaths of wife, mother-in-law
Bagged salad recall due to parasite
2 shot after bullets fired into crowd gathered in SW Philly
Luck? Genetics? Italian island spared from COVID-19 outbreak
5 unforgettable Regis Philbin moments from Action News vault
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
'Ben to the Shore Bike Tour' kicked off Sunday
Show More
Hundreds gather at 2 different block parties in city Saturday
A timeline of Regis Philbin's 'record-breaking' life
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Philly-bound flight canceled after dispute, brawl in Puerto Rico airport
Rep. John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
More TOP STORIES News