AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, More Spotty Storms Tonight

The unsettled pattern we have stuck in continues. A deep southerly flow continues to bring tropical moisture up the eastern seaboard on the western edge of a strong Atlantic Ridge. This is giving us the threat of downpours and thunderstorms as weak disturbances and daytime heating interactA FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties and other points to the north and west, starting at 2 p.m. and ending later this evening. If you encounter a drenching storm, slow down and avoid any flooded areas.TONIGHT: It's mostly cloudy and muggy with a few more evening storms possible. The low only dips to 74 overnight.FRIDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunshine. It's still humid and more afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely at times. The high is around 87 with heat indices in the low to mid 90s.SATURDAY: A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, look for some returning sun. It will be warm and still rather humid with a high of 88.SUNDAY: It's partly sunny, hot and humid. A pop up shower or thunderstorm is still likely, but mainly south and west of Philadelphia in places like Chester County, the state of Delaware and parts of South Jersey. Our high: 91.MONDAY: Look for a hot and steamy afternoon. We're probably dry with a good deal of sunshine mixing with patchy clouds, but it's still uncomfortable. The high is 92.TUESDAY: We're partly sunny, hot and humid with thunderstorms returning to the forecast, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is 93. If we manage to get 90 or better three days in a row, it will mark the season's second heat wave.WEDNESDAY: The heat breaks a bit, but it's still warm and uncomfortable humid. We see a mix of sun and clouds. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high: 89.THURSDAY: We're still rather warm and humid with some thunderstorms around. Look for clouds and sun, otherwise, and a high around 87.-----