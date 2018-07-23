WEATHER

AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: We have mostly cloudy skies, oppressive humidity and spotty thunderstorms that will produce flooding downpours in isolated spots. The high is 82.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect into the late night hours in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Lancaster and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania, as well as New Castle and Kent Counties in Delaware. Do not drive or walk through any flooded areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies persist, along with high humidity and more spotty showers and thunderstorms. Isolated downpours are possible. The low is 73.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still oppressively humid. More drenching showers and thunderstorms are possible at times. The high: 84.

WEDNESDAY: It's more of the same with clouds, some sunny breaks, high humidity and more spotty, but drenching storms possible. The high is 82.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected again with some sunny breaks. It's still warm and very humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely again, especially during the afternoon. The high is 84.

FRIDAY: High humidity hangs on with partly sunny skies and a few more isolated, but drenching thunderstorms and showers are possible at times. The high is 88.

SATURDAY: It's still humid, seasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and still somewhat unstable with a thunderstorm not out of the question. The high: 86.

SUNDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a spotty shower possible. It may still be somewhat humid. The high is 84.
