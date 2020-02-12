Weather

AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity With A Few More Storms

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We broke our heat wave yesterday when temperatures held below 90, but today the heat returns. We'll see partly sunny skies with a few thunderstorms later today and this evening, especially north and west of the city. High: 90

THURSDAY: The heat and humidity roll on with clouds and sun and a hot high of 92.

FRIDAY: Tropical downpours are likely as low pressure moves up the coast. The high drops to 84.

SATURDAY: The weekend is hot and humid. We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds Saturday with a few showers or thunderstorms around. High 91.

SUNDAY: It turns even hotter with partly sunny skies with only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorms. High: 93.

MONDAY: It's partly sunny and not as humid. The high looks to hit 91.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, with a high of 89.

