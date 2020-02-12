AccuWeather: Our 1st heat wave rolls on

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through 8PM this evening for the I-95 corridor. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity levels may result in heat-related health issues, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
TODAY: Sun and clouds, very warm and humid. An thunderstorm is possible. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid with an afternoon thunderstorm. Heavy downpours are possible. High 89.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, but still humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly south of Philadelphia. High 82.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers. High 70.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower. High 75.
SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible. High 78.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. High 82.
