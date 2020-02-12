PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The sky will be filled with stars overnight with winds shifting to the northeast. Not too chilly for this time of year with lows near 39 for the city.
WEDNESDAY: Winds will shift tomorrow though as high pressure exits off of central New England and an east, southeast wind takes shape for our region. With the ocean close to 40 degrees that will cut off any warmth for the beaches tomorrow. While inland locations will be back up near the mid 60s those along the coast will be right around 50. A solid 15 degrees cooler.
THURSDAY: High pressure pulls well offshore and a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. The combined effect is a more southwesterly wind that will once again try to bring warmth back into coastal locations. Inland location will warm to the low 70s with those along the coast into the lower to mid 60s. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun and with a project high of 72 here in Philadelphia we will tie the old record of 72 from back in 1977. This record is an outlier this week as the records on the other days of the week have been in the lower 80s. Several locations around the region could come close to records.
FRIDAY: That cold front is pushing into the region so we'll see more clouds than sun, but not much in the way of rain. Just a few showers are possible with less than 1/10" of rain from them. The clouds and shower threat will be just enough to hold us down in the upper 60s, but overall not a bad day by March standards.
SATURDAY: Sunshine returns, but so will the cooler air and gusty wind. High 49, but feeling closer to 40.
SUNDAY: The sun will continue to dominate, but the winds will ease a tad. A seasonable high of 50.
MONDAY: Sun to clouds with a chilly high of 48.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Our spring preview lasts a few more days
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News