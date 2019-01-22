WEATHER

AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy And Cold

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on January 22, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold. Lows 17-24.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with rain arriving late in the day. The rain could begin as a brief period of freezing rain or sleet in the Poconos where a WINTER WEATHER ADIVOSRY is in effect from 10am to 4pm. High 45.

THURSDAY: Breezy and very mild with heavy rain tapering off by late morning. Temperatures will top out in the 50's early, but fall through the 40's during the afternoon. High 54.

FRIDAY: Brisk and colder with a combination of sun and clouds. High 36. Wind chills in the 20's.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and very cold. High 30. Wind chills in the 20's.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A few flurries are possible. High 41.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A rain or snow shower is possible at night. High 41.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain possible. High 45.

