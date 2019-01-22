AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy And Cold

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold. Lows 17-24.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with rain arriving late in the day. The rain could begin as a brief period of freezing rain or sleet in the Poconos where a WINTER WEATHER ADIVOSRY is in effect from 10am to 4pm. High 45.THURSDAY: Breezy and very mild with heavy rain tapering off by late morning. Temperatures will top out in the 50's early, but fall through the 40's during the afternoon. High 54.FRIDAY: Brisk and colder with a combination of sun and clouds. High 36. Wind chills in the 20's.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and very cold. High 30. Wind chills in the 20's.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A few flurries are possible. High 41.MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A rain or snow shower is possible at night. High 41.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain possible. High 45.--------------------