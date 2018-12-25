WEATHER

AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy, Cold

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 25-29.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonably cool. High 45.

THURSDAY: Sun, high clouds. Rain arrives late at night. High 44.

FRIDAY: Damp and mild with periods of rain. Especially during the first part of the day. High 61.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, mild. High 54.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Rain and snow is possible. High 40.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder with showers. High 48.

