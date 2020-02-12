PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. It's not as chilly with a southerly flow introducing slightly milder air. Look for a low of 56 in Philadelphia with some suburbs closer to 50.
SATURDAY: We continue to pump in air from the west-southwest and that means an even warmer afternoon. We're looking at sunshine in the morning with high clouds streaking into play during the afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Delta lift northeastward toward our region. It may also feel just a bit humid. The high shoots all the way up to 78 with a few 80 degree highs possible here and there.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and a bit of light rain is possible during the afternoon. Our high is 75. Steadier rain arrives at night.
MONDAY: This is a cloudy, very wet day with rain from start to finish. At times, it will be a steady, soaking rain. 1" to 2" is possible. We're not expecting any flooding, but a beneficial rain spread out over a long duration. The high is a cooler 68.
TUESDAY: Clouds look to remain thick and some lingering showers can't be ruled out at times as a cold front approaches the region. The high rebounds to 73.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see more clouds than sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. The high is 74.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with breaks of sun. Another shower is possible here and there. We get to about 76 for a high.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a pleasant, seasonable high around 72.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy, Not As Chilly Tonight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More