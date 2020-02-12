Weather

AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy Overnight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and fairly comfortable early on. The humidity will begin to increase slowly after midnight. Low 69.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day. A heavy downpour is likely for some areas which may aggravate the flooding again. High 82.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. It's a very humid day with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Once again, a heavy downpour is likely in some areas. High 83.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 89.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hotter. High 90.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 90.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing 5-year-old girl from Montgomery County found dead
Woman shot near SEPTA platform; gunman at large
Marmora residents cleaning up after powerful tornado
I-676 closed until at least Thursday afternoon after barge hits bridge
Manayunk Brewery battered by pandemic, flooding
Chopper 6 video: Storm damage at daycare, football field in Doylestown
Flooding in Manayunk affecting businesses and residents
Show More
NJ officials report uptick in number of young people with COVID-19
5 tornadoes confirmed including in Bucks, Montco: NWS
New COVID-19 relief bill: Stimulus talks slow as urgency grows
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination
More TOP STORIES News