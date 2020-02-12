PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and fairly comfortable early on. The humidity will begin to increase slowly after midnight. Low 69.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day. A heavy downpour is likely for some areas which may aggravate the flooding again. High 82.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. It's a very humid day with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Once again, a heavy downpour is likely in some areas. High 83.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 89.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hotter. High 90.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy Overnight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News