AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy, Sprinkle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A sprinkle or a brief passing shower is possible this evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy overnight. Low 47 (low 40's in the Lehigh Valley).

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun for most of the day. At the same time, some neighborhoods will see a spotty shower or two, primarily during the afternoon. High 67.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 73.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun early, followed by increasing clouds. Rain developing during the afternoon. Becoming breezy. High 70.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. Winds WNW 20-30 mph will make it feel like the 40's most of the time. High 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 65.

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible late in the day. Rain developing overnight. High 67.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with some rain possible. High 66.

