AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Late Day Storm Possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sun. It's warm with a high of 81. A late afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible and a few of these could become gusty.

TONIGHT: An evening gusty thunderstorm or shower is possible in a few spots. We dry out overnight and our low drops to a comfortable 68.

TUESDAY: A gorgeous stretch of weather begins. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a nice, pleasant high of 84.

WEDNESDAY: Sun in the morning gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon, but it stays dry. The high hits 82. It's still not very humid.

THURSDAY: We'll probably see more clouds than sun, but it's still pretty nice with a high around 83. A previous concern about a spotty storm appears to be subsiding and we're likely dry.

FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. We're probably dry again. The high is 84.

SATURDAY: Finally, the weather pattern begins to change. Look for mostly cloudy skies, growing humidity and a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. The high reaches 85.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and humid and there's another chance of a spotty afternoon storm. The high is 85.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high gets up to about 84.

