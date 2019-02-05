WEATHER

AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Another Beautiful Afternoon

Cecily Tynan with the AccuWeather forecast

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A brief sprinkle moves through early in the morning, but the rest of the day looks partly sunny and very mild with a high of 62. Winds are light. This is a great day to get errands done, or to simply get outside and enjoy.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with colder air moving into the region. The low in Philadelphia dips to 34 with outlying suburbs getting into the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start gives way to a rather chilly afternoon. Look for increasing clouds through the day and a high of just 42. Some rain arrives during the evening, mainly affecting the northern half of the region.

THURSDAY: Some early rain sweeps through the entire area, but pulls off to the east quickly, perhaps before the end of the morning commute. After that, some sun returns and we get a milder high of 53. Another round of rain arrives at night.

FRIDAY: Rain and drizzle are possible at times during the morning. Clouds hang tough after that, but we see drying along with another surge of mild air. Our afternoon high climbs to 60.

SATURDAY: Our rainmaker is gone and colder air returns behind it. Look for partly sunny skies and a brisk and colder high of just 36.

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to clouds during the day. The high is a cold 38. A bit of sleet and snow is possible at night.

MONDAY: It looks as though our Sunday night precipitation is probably over in time for the morning commute (although it's a good idea to keep your eyes on this through the weekend in case things change). Most models suggest a partly sunny day with a cool high around 42.

TUESDAY: A mix of rain, snow and sleet is possible at times. Otherwise, it's cloudy and cool with a high of 42.
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
