AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Cool

SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. High 47.TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, chilly. Lows 31-35.MONDAY: Clouds arrive quickly in the morning with rain developing during the late morning and afternoon. Some of the rain will be steady to heavy at times in the evening hours. The high is 49, but temperatures will be rising after sunset and most locations will be in the mid 50's just in time to ring in the New Year.TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and very mild. High 64. The record high is 64 set back in 2005.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon (mainly south). High 45.FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A shower is possible in spots. High 48.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 47.