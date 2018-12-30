WEATHER

AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Cool

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 30, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. High 47.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, chilly. Lows 31-35.

MONDAY: Clouds arrive quickly in the morning with rain developing during the late morning and afternoon. Some of the rain will be steady to heavy at times in the evening hours. The high is 49, but temperatures will be rising after sunset and most locations will be in the mid 50's just in time to ring in the New Year.

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and very mild. High 64. The record high is 64 set back in 2005.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon (mainly south). High 45.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A shower is possible in spots. High 48.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 47.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Man tries to save pet from deadly Pit Bull attack
Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingessing
Driver killed after slamming into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
Schalick High School cancels wrestling season after members charged
Man dies in SEPTA police custody
Police search for driver who dropped shooting victim off at hospital
Show More
Boy, 4, dies in farm accident in Berks County
Cyberattack disrupts distribution of newspapers across US
Shelter animals receive warm beds following community donations
Police arrest man following shooting in Oxford Circle
Children, grandmother among 4 fatally shot in St. Louis-area
More News